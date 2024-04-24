Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters: Canada allows Airbus to use Russian titanium to circumvent sanctions

Despite Canadian sanctions on Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the world’s largest titanium producer, the Canadian government has granted Airbus permission to continue using Russian titanium in its aircraft production.
byMaria Tril
24/04/2024
2 minute read
Airbus. Credit: transportenvironment.org
Reuters: Canada allows Airbus to use Russian titanium to circumvent sanctions

The Canadian government has permitted Airbus to use titanium from Russia in its aircraft production, despite sanctions, Reuters reported, citing the company’s statement.

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is the world’s largest titanium producer. It came under Canadian sanctions in February 2024.

“Airbus is aware of the Canadian government imposing sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorisation to secure Airbus operations in compliance with the applicable sanctions,” Airbus Canada said, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports that in March, clarifications were published that could be interpreted as potentially restricting aircraft assembled in third, predominantly Canada-allied countries from using Russian titanium.

Airbus has repeatedly argued that titanium exports generate limited revenue for the Russian budget, while restrictions would severely impact Western aircraft manufacturers.

However, Reuters points out that “such a sanctions exemption could put Justin Trudeau’s government in an awkward position” due to the numerous, influential, and politically active Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, whose opinion matters to the Canadian prime minister.

The Canadian government reportedly has not commented on this yet.

In March 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Airbus announced it would stop purchasing Russian titanium, stating that it had sufficient supplies and alternative suppliers. In December 2022, Airbus said it was going to phase out Russian titanium within a few months but has not yet done so.

According to Investigate Europe, Airbus imported almost $23 million worth of titanium from Russia from March 2022 to March 2023, which is four times more than in the previous period.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts