Canada has provided support to Ukraine in training tank crews for the Leopard 2 tanks, by sending three simulators for the tank’s guns. Additionally, eight of these tanks have already been delivered to Poland, Anita Anand, the Minister of National Defence for Canada reports.

In addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks that we’ve delivered to Poland, Canada has deployed three Leopard gunnery simulators to help train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of these tanks.

Our support for Ukraine is comprehensive – and it will continue. pic.twitter.com/653xfpNISv

— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 14, 2023