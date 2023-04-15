Canada has deployed three Leopard gunnery simulators to help train Ukrainian tank crews

Canada has provided support to Ukraine in training tank crews for the Leopard 2 tanks, by sending three simulators for the tank’s guns. Additionally, eight of these tanks have already been delivered to Poland, Anita Anand, the Minister of National Defence for Canada reports.

Canada sending four additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – PM Trudeau

