Canada sending four additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – PM Trudeau

Canadian Forces Leopard 2A4 tanks at CFB Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada, 2012. Photo: David Smith/The Canadian Press

On 24 February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will provide four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defence of their country, growing Canada’s contribution to eight tanks in total, according to the Prime Minister’s website.

“Canada will also provide an armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition. The four previously announced Leopard 2 main battle tanks have been delivered to Poland and a Canadian Armed Forces team of trainers is currently training Ukrainian tank crews,” the press release reads.

