Canada, Italy announce new aid packages for Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense.

Credit: Ukrinform.

Canada and Italy announced new aid packages during the meeting with Ukraine Defence Contact Group, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

“Canada has pledged to allocate an additional $500 million to support Ukraine, including the provision of 200 critically important missiles for air defense systems to assist in the protection of Ukrainian sky,” noted Austin.

Moreover, Italy has also announced the latest assistance package, which includes “the most important weapon systems for the defense of Ukraine.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Canada, Italy, US