Canada delivers Senator MRAPs with extra blast protection to Ukraine

Ukraine’s military has received a new shipment of upgraded armored vehicles from Canada to boost their defense capabilities against Russia’s invasion.

The upgraded Senator MRAP armored cars were supplied by Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles, according to a report by Defence Blog. The new model features improved protection against mine blasts, providing additional advantages for troops carrying out various combat missions.

“The new Senator MRAP features a V-shaped hull designed to minimize the impact of explosions. This design incorporates a pronounced V-shape that redirects the blast wave and fragments away from the vehicle, reducing the likelihood of severe injuries or fatalities among passengers. This construction helps absorb and disperse the explosion’s energy, further enhancing the vehicle’s resilience to blasts,” Defense Blog writes.

Roshel designed the vehicle taking into account the experience of using the Senator MRAP in Ukraine’s Armed Forces during the full-scale war with Russia. It unveiled the new MRAP version of the Senator in late May this year, when production also began.

The armored car can accommodate up to 10 soldiers and ensures a high level of protection against improvised explosive devices and ambushes to safeguard the crew, Defence Blog states.

MRAP’s vehicle’s armor is designed to withstand 7.62×39 mm caliber bullets fired from 30 meters away, as well as the detonation of a 6 kg explosive device (anti-tank mine) under any wheel or the hull.

“Ukrainian experts emphasize that it surpasses earlier Ford-based models of armored vehicles,” Defense Blog writes.

On 13 October, Ukraine allocated $525 million for mine clearance and will receive 190 MRAP mine-resistant wheeled armored vehicles from the United States with enhanced mine protection.

Earlier, on 19 September, Germany announced new military support for Ukraine, including 200 MRAP military vehicles to help clear mines and explosives from its territory.

On 7 September: The United States announced its plan to supply Ukrainian border guards and police with 190 MRAP armored vehicles, as stated by the US Ambassador to Ukraine. 3

On 27 March, Ukraine tested American mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) infantry mobility vehicles Cougar, among other equipment, as it prepared for a counteroffensive.