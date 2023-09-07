Brink: US to supply Ukraine with 190 mine-resistant vehicles

The United States will provide Ukraine with 190 MRAP mine-resistant wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced.

“The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine’s brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians, especially those near the frontlines,” Bridget Brink wrote on Twitter (X).

This is the first time the US has supplied Ukrainian border guards and police with MRAP armored vehicles.

Brink also posted a joint photo with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and her colleagues from the US State Department.

Proud to stand with Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland @UnderSecStateP and my @StateDept colleagues to mark the delivery of the first U.S.-provided Mine Resistant Ambush Protection (MRAP) vehicles to Ukraine's border guards and police. The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable… pic.twitter.com/fwAUCOYlTL — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) September 7, 2023

On 6 September, the US Department of Defense unveiled a $175 million security assistance package for Ukraine, marking the Biden Administration’s forty-sixth tranche of military support since August 2021. These MRAP mine-resistant wheeled armored vehicles are not part of the latest military aid package to Ukraine’s Armed Forces and are delivered to Ukrainian border guards and police as supplementary assistance.

