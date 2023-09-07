Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Brink: US to supply Ukraine with 190 mine-resistant vehicles

bySerge Havrylets
07/09/2023
1 minute read
MRAP
An armored military vehicle with protection against mines and ambushes (MRAP). Credit: Ukrainian Front via Twitter.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The United States will provide Ukraine with 190 MRAP mine-resistant wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced.

The United States will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine’s brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians, especially those near the frontlines,” Bridget Brink wrote on Twitter (X).

This is the first time the US has supplied Ukrainian border guards and police with MRAP armored vehicles.

Brink also posted a joint photo with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and her colleagues from the US State Department.

On 6 September, the US Department of Defense unveiled a $175 million security assistance package for Ukraine, marking the Biden Administration’s forty-sixth tranche of military support since August 2021. These MRAP mine-resistant wheeled armored vehicles are not part of the latest military aid package to Ukraine’s Armed Forces and are delivered to Ukrainian border guards and police as supplementary assistance.

Related:

US new $175 million security package for Ukraine includes depleted uranium tank ammunition

NYT: US to send Ukraine more cluster munitions

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts