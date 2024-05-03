Eng
Zelenskyy unveils agenda for upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Among these issues, particularly, prisoner exchanges with Russia, notably an “all for all” swap.
Euheniia Martyniuk
03/05/2024
1 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets guard cadets in Khmelnytskyi, 3 May. Photo: President.gov.ua
At the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined three key focus areas:

  • Energy and nuclear security;
  • Ensuring free navigation of the Black and Azov Seas to maintain Ukraine’s food security;
  • Prisoner exchanges, including an “all for all” swap and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

“These issues are paramount – energy/nuclear safety, unblocked shipping lanes crucial for our food exports, and humanitarian concerns like prisoner swaps and repatriating deported children,” Zelenskyy stated to border guard cadets in Khmelnytskyi.

He expects summit participants to identify lead nations responsible for achieving progress on each track. If consensus emerges on these priorities, Zelenskyy said detailed proposals will be developed and potentially mediated with Russia.

The Global Peace Summit on Ukraine will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16 without Russia’s participation. The event aims to rally international support behind Zelenskyy’s “peace formula” requiring Russian withdrawal and a ceasefire. Leaders hope to “adopt” this blueprint before potentially presenting it to Moscow.

However, Russia has preemptively dismissed such efforts without its direct involvement as “detached from reality,” underscoring challenges in advancing a negotiated settlement.

