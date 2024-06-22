Eng
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs, killing 2, injuring 18

The Russian army launched at least four strikes on Kharkiv on 22 June around 15:15 pm.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the attack killed at least two people. According to Syniehubov, the Russian troops used guided aerial bombs.

The city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said four strikes hit Kharkiv, targeting a residential area. He said the attack injured 18 people.

The aerial bomb hit destroyed the external wall of a residential building, with apartments on at least three floors ruined, according to a correspondent from Suspilne Kharkiv.

