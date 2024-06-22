Eng
Russia strikes at energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s south and west overnight, injuring two workers

The Russian attack injured 2 power workers in Zaporizhzhia. Attacks hit energy infrastructure in Lviv & educational facility in Ivano-Frankivsk.
russian attack on Ivano Frankivsk
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Ivano Frankivsk overnight on 22 June. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency
Russian forces launched attacks on electricity transmission system facilities in southern and western Ukraine on the night of 22 June, injuring two power engineers at one location, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo reported this as the eighth massive combined assault on energy infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian attacks damaged equipment and injured two power engineers, as reported by Suspilne Zaporizhzhia.

In Lviv Oblast, a Russian missile strike on a critical energy infrastructure facility caused a fire, according to Maksym Kozytskyi. There’s no information on casualties.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a Russian missile attack on an educational institution created a 20-square-meter crater and fire. The State Emergency Service reported that one educational building was destroyed, with others sustaining damage.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia employed 16 missiles and 13 drones in total. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 7 out of 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 1 out of 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and all 4 Kalibr missiles and 13 drones.

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported Poland activated its fighter jets due to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine overnight on 22 June. Poland deployed its aircraft last on 14 June.

