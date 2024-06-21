Russia launches 2,107 strikes on Donetsk Oblast in one day, killing 5 people

On 21 June, Russian forces attacked Donetsk Oblast with 2,107 strikes, killing five people and injuring 11, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

Russia escalated its aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, especially on the city of Kharkiv, with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy urging the need for more Patriot missile systems to protect Ukrainian airspace.

Russians attacked Ukrainian cities and villages with aerial bombs, missiles, drones, and artillery, targeting residential buildings. They struck the cities of Zalizne, Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, and several villages in Donetsk Oblast.

Overall, five people were killed and 11 others, including a child, were wounded in a single day as a result of Russian shelling, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

The shelling damaged 40 civilian objects, including 26 residential buildings, critical infrastructure, and cars.

Details of each shelling

The city of Mykolaivka was struck five times by Russian forces in one day, using UMPB D-30SN glide bombs, an Kh-59 missile, and two attacks with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), resulting in the death of one civilian and the injury of three others.

In Kostyantynivka, the Russians dropped a KAB-500 aerial bomb, killing one civilian and wounding another, while also damaging four private houses.

After Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast. Source: National Police of Ukraine

The village of Rozkishne was attacked with a BM-30 Smerch missile, leading to the death of three residents and the injury of four others, including a 15-year-old child. The attack also destroyed four private houses, two cars, and a gas pipeline.

Three more people were injured in Russian strikes in the settlements of Maksimilianivka, Pivnichne, and Mykolaivka. Toretsk experienced constant shelling, with the enemy damaging four apartment buildings and four private houses.

Additionally, Ukrainian police assisted in the evacuation of 81 people, including 13 children, bringing the total number of evacuees since the beginning of mandatory evacuation to 170,412, among them 20,276 children and 7,086 people with disabilities.

Related: