Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UNICEF reports 40% increase in children killed in Ukraine this year due to war

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, 25 children have been killed in Russian attacks, with the death toll including infants as young as two months.
byOrysia Hrudka
27/04/2024
2 minute read
Russia attack kills family of 5 in Kharkiv, mother holding sons until end
The kitchen where one of the children died. Photo: Kharkiv regional police deputy chief Serhiy Bolvinov via Facebook.
UNICEF reports 40% increase in children killed in Ukraine this year due to war

The UNICEF has reported a harrowing 40% rise in child fatalities due to the Russia-Ukraine war this year compared to 2023.

The recent UNICEF update paints a dire portrait of the escalating human cost of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, especially on the youngest and most vulnerable.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, 25 children have been killed in Russian attacks, with the death toll including infants as young as two months.

Regina De Dominicis, visiting the war-affected areas, has highlighted the compounding tragedy of destroyed civilian infrastructure, emphasizing that the threat to children extends across the nation. The stark figures reported by the UN suggest that around 600 children have been killed and over 1,350 injured since the intensification of the war in 2022, with actual figures potentially higher. The pervasive destruction extends to thousands of homes, dozens of health facilities, and hundreds of schools, severely undermining the welfare and future of Ukraine’s children.

Education, a cornerstone for development and stability, has been upended for the fourth consecutive year, with almost half of Ukraine’s children unable to attend live classroom learning and nearly a million children facing an education in jeopardy due to insecurity.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts