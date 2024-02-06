Two-month-old baby killed in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast

On the night of 6 February, Russian forces conducted two missile strikes on the small town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, targeting a hotel, the Prosecutor Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, authorities have documented over 18,170 instances of war crimes by Russian military personnel within Kharkiv Oblast, according to Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police Office.

The attack led to the complete destruction of the hotel, resulting in the tragic death of a two-month-old baby boy, who was born on 4 December.

His 21-year-old mother sustained injuries, and two other women were also wounded.

“Two patients, aged 39 and 28, are currently receiving care in the trauma department for fractured limbs. Additionally, a 21-year-old woman, who is the mother of the deceased child, is in moderate condition and undergoing treatment in the surgery department,” Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

Beyond the devastation of the hotel, approximately 30 buildings suffered destruction, encompassing residential structures, commercial establishments, and administrative facilities, the Police Office of Kharkiv Oblast specified.

