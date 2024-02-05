Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian shelling of downtown Kherson kills four civilians (video)

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 132 shells at the Kherson Oblast, including 32 shells directed at Kherson city itself.
byIryna Voichuk
05/02/2024
1 minute read
Kherson
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson on 5 February. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 5 February, Russian forces launched two artillery attacks on downtown Kherson, indiscriminately bombarding the city streets and resulting in fatalities.

Russian troops launched more than 1,500 attacks against Ukraine’s settlements in a week, which is almost a 25% increase compared to previous weeks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The initial shelling resulted in a shell striking a car with two men inside, instantly killing them. Additionally, a 24-year-old man sustained injuries, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast, the subsequent shelling claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and injured a man who later died of his injuries in the hospital.

According to Prokudin, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 132 shells at the Kherson Oblast, including 32 shells directed at Kherson city itself. This shelling resulted in the injuries of one civilian, as Prokudin specified.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts