Russian shelling of downtown Kherson kills four civilians (video)

On 5 February, Russian forces launched two artillery attacks on downtown Kherson, indiscriminately bombarding the city streets and resulting in fatalities.

Russian troops launched more than 1,500 attacks against Ukraine’s settlements in a week, which is almost a 25% increase compared to previous weeks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The initial shelling resulted in a shell striking a car with two men inside, instantly killing them. Additionally, a 24-year-old man sustained injuries, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kherson, killing four civilians and injuring at least one. One of the artillery shells hit a car, killing the driver. 📹Kherson Oblast Military Administration pic.twitter.com/sNxtOUXsWd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 5, 2024

According to the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast, the subsequent shelling claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and injured a man who later died of his injuries in the hospital.

One of the men who died in the car was Svitlana's husband, having previously lost her mother to Russian shelling. Her house, struck five times, was completely destroyed. Svitlana is well-known in Kherson for her efforts to help others, @ZarinaZabrisky sayshttps://t.co/ABRyPUhH1X — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 5, 2024

According to Prokudin, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 132 shells at the Kherson Oblast, including 32 shells directed at Kherson city itself. This shelling resulted in the injuries of one civilian, as Prokudin specified.

Read also: