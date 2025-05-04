Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian “island tactics” turning into suicide missions in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

They cross the river. Then they die.
byOlena Mukhina
04/05/2025
3 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier holds the Leleka-100, an aerial reconnaissance drone equipped with optical and thermal imaging cameras. Credit: Communications Unit of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade, Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian “island tactics” turning into suicide missions in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russia’s “island tactic” in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is collapsing—and costing lives, Armiia TV reports.

Only a small fraction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, likely less than 5%, is under Russian occupation, limited mostly to border settlements seized during recent offensives. The majority of the region, including its administrative center, the city of Dnipro, remains controlled by Ukraine. 

On the Dnipro River near Kherson, Russian troops are being thrown into suicidal assaults. They are packed into boats and sent across the water to seize small islands—often without support, supply, or a way back. Most don’t survive. Those who do face one choice: surrender or die.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, calls it a “typical algorithm” used by Russia.

“They are sent by boat—if it even makes it across. Then they’re abandoned. No supply. No evacuation. The best option is to surrender,” he says.

Since December 2024, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed over 300 Russian watercraft in the southern theater, he reports.

Despite the Kremlin’s push, these missions have become death traps. Ukrainian firepower meets the boats before they even land.

Currently, the Russian military is also intensifying its offensive efforts in the Dnipropetrovsk direction with the goal of making territorial gains before 9 May, the anniversary of Victory Day, a major Russian national holiday commemorating the Soviet victory in World War II, Army Inform reports

Capturing new territory by this symbolic date would serve several purposes for Russia, explains Taras Myshak, senior communications officer of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Meanwhile, signs of collapse in Kherson Oblast are growing despite the continuous terror of Ukrainian civilians. On the left bank of Kherson Oblast, two Russian National Guard soldiers disappeared in Nova Kakhovka in late April. Both were reportedly involved in looting.

Russian soldiers who looted Nova Kakhovka residents vanish as pro-Ukrainian partisans strengthen their network in Kherson Oblast

Soon after, 12 Russian soldiers deserted, escaping in civilian clothes. One of them was believed to be a foreign national, likely recruited through a secret center in Transnistria.

“Desertion is becoming one of the clearest signs of the Russian army’s collapsing morale,” Bratchuk adds.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts