Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian soldiers who looted Nova Kakhovka residents vanish as pro-Ukrainian partisans strengthen their network in Kherson Oblast

Two Russian National Guard soldiers notorious for systematically robbing Nova Kakhovka civilians have mysteriously disappeared from occupation checkpoints, creating panic among Russian commanders.
byOlena Mukhina
01/05/2025
2 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russian soldiers who looted Nova Kakhovka residents vanish as pro-Ukrainian partisans strengthen their network in Kherson Oblast

Two Russian National Guard soldiers, reportedly involved in looting, have mysteriously disappeared under unclear circumstances in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, say the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

According to the partisans, the soldiers, who had gained notoriety for stealing from residents in Nova Kakhovka, “mysteriously vanished” last month.

“Their disappearance has raised concerns among the entire Russian leadership in Nova Kakhovka. And this is just the beginning,” Atesh claims.

The partisans also reveal that they conducted reconnaissance on Russian checkpoints in Nova Kakhovka.

“Russian soldiers stationed at these checkpoints are regularly looting, taking personal items from local civilians, including phones, food, and household appliances,” Atesh reports.

The group added that the Russian occupiers are confident in their impunity, using the checkpoints as a means to rob the local population.

Since 24 February 2022, Nova Kakhovka has been under Russian occupation, with Russian forces using the city as a rear base and logistics center.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts