Russian soldiers who looted Nova Kakhovka residents vanish as pro-Ukrainian partisans strengthen their network in Kherson Oblast

Two Russian National Guard soldiers, reportedly involved in looting, have mysteriously disappeared under unclear circumstances in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, say the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

According to the partisans, the soldiers, who had gained notoriety for stealing from residents in Nova Kakhovka, “mysteriously vanished” last month.

“Their disappearance has raised concerns among the entire Russian leadership in Nova Kakhovka. And this is just the beginning,” Atesh claims.

The partisans also reveal that they conducted reconnaissance on Russian checkpoints in Nova Kakhovka.

“Russian soldiers stationed at these checkpoints are regularly looting, taking personal items from local civilians, including phones, food, and household appliances,” Atesh reports.

The group added that the Russian occupiers are confident in their impunity, using the checkpoints as a means to rob the local population.

Since 24 February 2022, Nova Kakhovka has been under Russian occupation, with Russian forces using the city as a rear base and logistics center.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the region, including the city of Kherson, in the fall of 2022, while the left-bank area, located on the opposite side of the Dnipro River, remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops.