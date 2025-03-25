Partisans say Ukraine’s attacks paralyze Russian shipbuilding industry in Crimea

The partisan movement Atesh reports that Russia’s shipbuilding industry in Sevastopol is in critical decline, suffering a significant downturn over the past year due to successful strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Ukraine’s strikes, which included the use of missiles and unmanned surface vessels in Crimea, have forced Russia to abandon naval ship repair operations in Crimea due to the risk of further attacks. This has led to the relocation of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. The attacks have also resulted in the sinking or damage of dozens of Russian warships. Additionally, Ukraine’s naval operations have disrupted Russian supply lines and restricted their naval maneuverability in the Sea of Azov.

According to Atesh agents, factories that once produced equipment for the Russian navy are now being repurposed as storage sites and repair facilities for damaged vessels.

Ukrainian drone strikes have caused the Russian military to lose key contracts, leading to severe funding cuts. Partisans note that what little funding remains is often embezzled before any work begins. Instead of building new ships, factories are now focused on repairing aging combat vessels to keep them operational.

“We are closely monitoring military factories in Sevastopol, tracking every movement. All gathered intelligence is relayed to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Every strike on the occupiers brings us closer to the day when the Russian fleet is forced out of Crimea for good,” the partisans stated.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, also known as HUR, launched a large-scale attack on Russian radar detection and air defense systems in Crimea and destroyed a number of Russian military equipment.

HUR has reported that the strike destroyed several key assets, including radar stations and air defense systems, among them three Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun systems and a Mi-8 helicopter.

