“Crimea’s air defense collapsed”: Ukrainian drones destroy critical Russian radar network

byOlena Mukhina
19/03/2025
Destruction of a tugboat and a Mi-8 helicopter by Ukrainian military intelligence drones in Crimea. Photo: HUR/Militarnyi
Ukrainian military intelligence agency, also known as HUR, says it has launched a large-scale attack on Russian radar detection and air defense systems in occupied Crimea in recent days and destroyed a number of Russian military equipment.

On 18 March, during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a mutual 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure. However, no agreement was reached on the pause in fighting on the Ukrainian front lines and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as proposed by Ukraine. Later that day, Russia launched 150 drones on Ukraine on energy objects and several hospitals.

The attack involved kamikaze drones, likely fixed-wing types equipped with optical cameras for greater accuracy, allowing for strikes on both stationary and moving targets.

HUR has reported that the strike destroyed several key assets, including radar stations and air defense systems, among them three Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun systems and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Specifically, the operation neutralized:

  • Two 48Ya6-K1 Podlet long-range air surveillance radars
  • Two 1L125 Niobiy-SV electronic warfare detection radars
  • Three 39N6 “Kasta 2E2” target tracking radars
  • A 9S19 Imbir fire control radar for S-300 air defense systems
  • The Nebo-M, 59N6-E Protivnik-GE, and Mys radars.

Additionally, the strike targeted a launcher from the S-300V air defense system and command posts connected to the ST-68 and Kasta 2E2 radars.

The operation also hit a Project C4236 tugboat and the multipurpose tug Fedor Urupin.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, these strikes were conducted over several days, causing significant financial losses for Russia due to the high cost of the destroyed equipment while also degrading its airspace monitoring capabilities over Crimea.

Aviation expert Valerii Romanenko commented on the HUR’s operation and told Radio NV that it has achieved “unique results.”

“The main radars that provided airspace coverage over Crimea, Kherson Oblast, and Krasnodar Krai have been disabled. These radars were responsible for detecting low-flying targets—our drones and cruise missiles.

With so many radars taken out, Crimea’s air defense has effectively collapsed. If we follow up with another strike, we could target anything that moves—airfields, transport infrastructure, headquarters—anything we have ammunition for,” Romanenko said.

He added that drones were likely used in the operation.

