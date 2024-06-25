Eng
Pentagon on strikes on Crimea: If Russia is concerned about its losses, it should stop the war

The Pentagon has rebuffed Russian accusations of US involvement in recent strikes on Crimea, stating that Ukraine independently selects its targets.
by Maria Tril
25/06/2024
The Pentagon has responded to Russia’s accusations of US involvement in a “hybrid war” following Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, stating that Ukraine independently chooses its targets for attacks.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder commented on the Ukrainian forces’ strikes on Crimea, which Russia claimed were carried out using ATACMS missiles:

“It’s important to take a look back at how we got to where we are today, which was Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and if they’re [Russia -ed.] concerned about casualties among their forces, then they should stop this war immediately and return Ukraine’s sovereign territory versus throwing their forces unnecessarily into this,” Pentagon spokesman said.

Ryder emphasized that Russia bears responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Ukrainians.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier claimed an attack “on the civilian infrastructure of Sevastopol using US-supplied ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.” Russian authorities reported four deaths and over 150 injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged later that civilian casualties occurred as a result of their own air defense operations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on 24 June, issued a demarche, and accused the United States of “waging a hybrid war against Russia and effectively becoming a party to the conflict.” The ministry also promised a “response to this crime.”

