Oryx confirms Ukraine destroyed nine Russian helicopters with ATACMS missiles

Another 15 were damaged in Ukraine’s ATACMS strikes on Berdiansk and Luhansk airfields, the OSINT group said
byAlya Shandra
22/10/2023
Planet Lab imagery of the Berdiansk airfield. A screenshot from a Reporting From Ukraine video.
Ukraine’s armed forces have destroyed nine Russian helicopters at air bases in occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk using new American ATACMS missiles, OSINT analysts at the Oryx project have confirmed.

The strikes hit seven Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters and two Mi-8 transports, with another 15 damaged, Oryx reported, confirming previous assessments of the British Defense Intelligence.

Ukraine announced the helicopter strikes on October 17, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying it was the first use of the long-range ATACMS.

Frontline report: Ukraine showcases power of ATACMS missiles against Russian airbases

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have powerfully struck Russian military bases, including in the deep rear,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The US has secretly provided ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in recent weeks, Politico reported, giving Kyiv the ability to hit targets far behind enemy lines. Washington has not publicly confirmed it is supplying the 300-km range missiles.

On 21 October, Ukraine’s Defense Minister highlighted the significant impact of ATACMS on the battlefield, discussing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in a phone call with Lloyd Austin

On 19 October, the US announced its plan to supply more ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine, as stated by the foreign minister.

One day before, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the US-made ATACMS missiles are posing a new threat to Russian troops, forcing them to adapt to Ukraine’s new strike capabilities.

