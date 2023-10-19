US to supply more ATACMS long-range missile to Ukraine, says foreign minister

When asked whether the delivery of the initial batch of ATACMS implies consistent and increased supplies from the US, Kuleba responded affirmatively. According to the minister, it is a direct result of the agreements reached between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Washington at the end of September.

“When reading between the lines of President Zelensky’s statement after the meeting with Biden, one could understand that a very important decision was adopted. Therefore, we thank the US for fulfilling agreements and for strengthening our firepower,” Kuleba stated.

The minister also expressed hope that in the future, Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 kilometers.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report that ATACMS missiles are posing a threat to Russian troops and will force its command to adapt to new Ukrainian strike capabilities. Ukrainian ATACMS strikes on operationally significant Russian airfields in Ukraine will likely prompt the Russian command to disperse aviation assets and withdraw some aircraft to airfields further from the frontline, the US-based thinktank suggested.

On 17 October, Ukraine used US-provided ATACMS long-range missiles to strike Russian targets in occupied Ukraine for the first time.

