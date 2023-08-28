Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US denies Ukraine’s request for ATACMS missiles due to concerns over future conflict with China

bySerge Havrylets
28/08/2023
1 minute read
HIMARS ATACMS capable of striking targets at 300km launch.
HIMARS ATACMS capable of striking targets at 300km launch. Source:defence-ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Pentagon fears ATACMS missile supply to Ukraine could undercut US readiness for future conflict with China, according to the Washington Post.

Pentagon resists Ukraine’s request for ATACMS long-range missiles, which can hit targets deep behind Russian lines, over concerns about future conflict with China, according to the Washington Post.

Although Ukraine continues to plead for ATACMS, US officials fear the United States does not have enough ATACMS to supply Ukraine without undercutting its own defensive capabilities, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Washington Post, the Biden administration is considering several new options to boost military support for Ukraine as it sees the likelihood that the Russo-Ukrainian war will continue next year.

At the same time, there is growing support for providing longer-range cluster munitions for MLRS than the ones the US started supplying to Ukraine last month.

The MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the US defense company Lockheed Martin. It has a range of up to 300 km, with solid propellant. The ATACMS can be fired from the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Ukraine’s Armed Forces use both of these rocket systems.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts