Ukraine needs long-range weapons, permission to hit targets deep inside Russia, Zelenskyy says at Ramstein

At the Ramstein meeting, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged partners to provide long-range weapons and permit strikes on Russian territory.
byYuri Zoria
06/09/2024
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day on 4 August 2024. Screenshot from official video.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine reiterated his call on international partners to provide long-range weapons and permit their use on Russian territory, addressing the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Germany on 6 September, Ukrinform reports.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation. The policy restricts Ukraine from striking no fewer than 245 known Russian military and paramilitary objects, of which only 16 (6.5%) are air bases.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of these capabilities, stating,

“We need to have this long-range capability not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace.”

The Ukrainian President highlighted the success of previous operations, particularly in Crimea, which he said had improved security in the Black Sea and facilitated the export of Ukrainian food products.

In Crimea, the US-supplied ATACMS missiles were used alongside UK’s Storm Shadow missiles and domestic naval and aerial drones to destroy the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s infrastructure and ships, which threatened Ukraine and commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The operation resulted in the destruction of at least 1/3 of the fleet and withdrawal of most remaining Russians warships from Crimea to safer Novorossiyk on Russia’s western coast of the Black Sea.

Earlier, Zelenskyy specifically mentioned the need for permission from four countries – the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany – to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian soil and allow the transfers.

The US supplies ATACMS ballistic missiles, the UK and France supply Storm Shadow/Scalp, but all three countries restrict Ukraine from deep strikes inside Russia. Germany has hesitated for months to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, capable of striking key Russian infrastructure like the Kerch Bridge, due to concerns over escalation.

Yesterday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that ATACMS limited stockpiles and escalation concerns are behind the US decision to maintain the ban on Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia.

The Ramstein meetings, organized by the US at Ramstein Air Base or remotely, began in April 2022, two months into Russia’s full-scale invasion. These conferences gather defense ministers and officials from over 50 nations, including all NATO members, to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

