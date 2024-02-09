Eng
Esp

Ukraine eyes long-range missiles from US and Germany as Biden and Scholz meet

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US expressed hope that the meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would pave the way for Ukraine to receive long-range missiles that it has been seeking from both countries to deter Russian attacks.
bySerge Havrylets
09/02/2024
1 minute read
Oksana Markaroa. Photo: kmu.gov.ua
The upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may help Ukraine gain “long-range capabilities,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said on 9 February 2024, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Ukrainian government has long been pushing the leaders of Germany and the United States to provide Ukraine with American long-range ATACMS missiles and German long-range Taurus missiles, which could help Ukraine’s Armed Forces disrupt the logistics of Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine. However, Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz have repeatedly rejected Ukraine’s requests.

“This is an important meeting. I hope that they [Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz – ed.] will discuss the capabilities that we have not yet received. I hope that it will move us towards long-range capabilities. We constantly remind both partners that we need them very much,” Oksana Markarova said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently on a visit to the United States. During the visit, he planned to discuss military assistance to Ukraine with American officials.

