UPDATE: Russian missile attacks kills one, injures nine civilians in Dnipro

On 28 June, Russian forces struck a residential building in Dnipro, causing the destruction of several floors, according to Suspilne.

The number of injured has risen to nine, with one person killed, informed the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three people were injured in the attack. Four floors of the building were destroyed.

Rescue workers, medics, and all necessary services are already on site, providing all necessary assistance.

Movement on the streets near the building has been blocked, and electric transport has been suspended.

The Ukrainian president added that the constant missile attacks are the reason Ukraine has been repeatedly asking for more defense systems.

“That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only a sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, and only the world’s sufficient resolve, can stop Russian terror. We need these decisions – we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Read more: