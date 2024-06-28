Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UPDATE: Russian missile attacks kills one, injures nine civilians in Dnipro

Four floors of the building were destroyed.
byOlena Mukhina
28/06/2024
1 minute read
The aftermath of the Russian assault on Dnipro City on 28 June 2024. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The aftermath of the Russian assault on Dnipro City on 28 June 2024. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
UPDATE: Russian missile attacks kills one, injures nine civilians in Dnipro

On 28 June, Russian forces struck a residential building in Dnipro, causing the destruction of several floors, according to Suspilne.

The number of injured has risen to nine, with one person killed, informed the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three people were injured in the attack. Four floors of the building were destroyed.

The aftermath of the Russian assault on Dnipro City on 28 June 2024. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The aftermath of the Russian assault on Dnipro City on 28 June 2024. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rescue workers, medics, and all necessary services are already on site, providing all necessary assistance.

Movement on the streets near the building has been blocked, and electric transport has been suspended.

The Ukrainian president added that the constant missile attacks are the reason Ukraine has been repeatedly asking for more defense systems.

“That is why we constantly remind all our partners: only a sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, and only the world’s sufficient resolve, can stop Russian terror. We need these decisions – we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts