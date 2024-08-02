Russia claims ATACMS missile hit Sevastopol building in night attack

Russian-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported explosions and alleged missile strikes in several locations across the peninsula during the night of 2 August 2024.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the occupation administration in Sevastopol, claimed that part of a rocket, allegedly an ATACMS missile, fell on the roof of a nine-story building.

“The high-explosive part of the supposedly downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a nine-story building,” Razvozhayev said. He added that the missile “penetrated the roof but got stuck on the technical floor, and none of the residents were injured.”

According to Razvozhayev, residents were evacuated from the building, and pyrotechnicians were set to work at the site.

The monitoring channel Crimean Wind reported that the attack may have targeted a Russian air defense military unit. The channel also shared satellite images and video footage of the incident.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported fires near Russian air defense positions in Balaklava, on the outskirts of Sevastopol. The channel also shared footage of burning debris in Sevastopol and mentioned smoke rising from the 13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet in Kilen Bay.

Local residents told Suspilne Krym that they also heard explosions in Yevpatoria and Saky. This follows a pattern of recent attacks on the occupied peninsula. On 26 July, Ukrainian defense forces reportedly struck the Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed that fragments of drones and US-made missiles were found in Sevastopol after being intercepted by air defenses. He asserted that at least four Ukrainian air targets had been downed, though these claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the alleged attacks. The occupied Crimean peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes in recent months, reportedly forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and strengthen air defenses in the region.

