Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia claims ATACMS missile hit Sevastopol building in night attack

A nine-story building in Sevastopol was allegedly hit by part of an ATACMS missile, according to occupation authorities.
byMaria Tril
02/08/2024
2 minute read
russian-occupied-crimea
A red mark shows the place of the explosions due to ATACMS missile attack on Russian-occupied Crimea on 2 August 2024. Credit: Telegram channel Crimean Wind
Russia claims ATACMS missile hit Sevastopol building in night attack

Russian-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported explosions and alleged missile strikes in several locations across the peninsula during the night of 2 August 2024.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the head of the occupation administration in Sevastopol, claimed that part of a rocket, allegedly an ATACMS missile, fell on the roof of a nine-story building.

“The high-explosive part of the supposedly downed ATACMS missile fell on the roof of a nine-story building,” Razvozhayev said. He added that the missile “penetrated the roof but got stuck on the technical floor, and none of the residents were injured.”

According to Razvozhayev, residents were evacuated from the building, and pyrotechnicians were set to work at the site.

The monitoring channel Crimean Wind reported that the attack may have targeted a Russian air defense military unit. The channel also shared satellite images and video footage of the incident.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported fires near Russian air defense positions in Balaklava, on the outskirts of Sevastopol. The channel also shared footage of burning debris in Sevastopol and mentioned smoke rising from the 13th Ship Repair Plant of the Black Sea Fleet in Kilen Bay.

Local residents told Suspilne Krym that they also heard explosions in Yevpatoria and Saky. This follows a pattern of recent attacks on the occupied peninsula. On 26 July, Ukrainian defense forces reportedly struck the Saky military airfield in occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed that fragments of drones and US-made missiles were found in Sevastopol after being intercepted by air defenses. He asserted that at least four Ukrainian air targets had been downed, though these claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the alleged attacks. The occupied Crimean peninsula has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone and naval strikes in recent months, reportedly forcing Russian forces to withdraw much of its naval power and strengthen air defenses in the region.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts