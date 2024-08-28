Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds

A new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has identified 245 known Russian military and paramilitary objects within range of Ukrainian ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System), challenging US restrictions on Ukraine’s use of these long-range missiles.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

The study argues that US policy continues to restrict Ukraine from striking no fewer than 245 known Russian military and paramilitary objects, of which only 16 (6.5%) are air bases. This finding contradicts recent statements by anonymous senior US officials suggesting that the redeployment of Russian combat aircraft from airfields in Russia within ATACMS range somehow reduces the validity or importance of the Ukrainian request for these missiles.

According to the report, Politico reported on 23 August that an unnamed senior Biden administration national security official stated that Russian forces have moved some objects out of range of Western-provided Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles. Another unnamed administration official reportedly claimed that Russian forces have moved 90 percent of the aircraft that conduct glide bomb strikes from Russian airspace away from airfields within range of Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles.

However, the ISW argues that the redeployment of Russian aircraft from 16 Russian air bases in range of ATACMS does not reduce the importance of allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS against hundreds of other Russian military objects. The report states that at least 225 known objects are in range of ATACMS but not within the range of HIMARS, which the US allows Ukraine to use in Russia under limited circumstances.

The ISW emphasizes that at least 209 of 245 (over 85%) known Russian military objects in range of ATACMS are not air bases. The report suggests that Ukrainian forces are using indigenous long-range strike systems to hit some of these targets, but they do not appear to have many such systems.

The study also notes that Ukrainian officials are reportedly preparing to present senior US officials a list of objects in Russia that Ukrainian officials believe Kyiv could strike if Washington lifted its restrictions on US weapons.

