Russian proxy reports ATACMS missile hit on Luhansk oil depot

The Kremlin-installed head of the occupied Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed on 8 May that an oil depot in occupied region was struck by ATACMS missiles.

According to Pasechnik, at least five employees were injured and hospitalized. Power lines and high-pressure gas pipelines were damaged due to the attack.

“The overnight strike on an oil depot in Luhansk was allegedly carried out by Western-style ATACMS missiles,” Pasechnik claimed.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the report.

Russia illegally established the “Luhansk People’s Republic” (“LNR”)in 2014. From 13 April 2014 to 30 April 2018, Ukraine conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the Luhansk Oblast to stop Russian terrorism in the region. On 21 February 2022, the terrorist organization “LNR” was recognized by the Russian Federation as an “independent state,” and is used for further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The strikes in Luhansk Oblast have occurred sometimes since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The latest one was on 13 April, when explosions were heard at a machine-building plant in occupied Luhansk, reportedly a Russian military equipment repair depot.

On 14 April, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, confirmed that Ukrainian pilots conducted a successful strike on an Russian facility in Luhansk Oblast on 13 April.

