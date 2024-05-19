Oleksandr Usyk became the first absolute heavyweight champion of the world in the 21st century

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk became the absolute world boxing champion among professionals in the “Royal Division” for the first time since 1999, when the legendary Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

The scorecards were 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 in favor of the Ukrainian.

“Father, can you hear me? We did it!!! Glory to Ukraine!” exclaimed the native of Simferopol after defeating the British Tyson Fury by split decision after 12 rounds of the fight in Riyadh (Oleksandr’s father died just before his son’s victory at the 2012 Olympics).

As reported by Novynarnia, Usyk took the WBC championship belt and retained the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

The 35-year-old “Gypsy Baron” Fury was significantly larger than “The Cat” Usyk – 206 cm tall versus 191 cm, with a corresponding arm span. The Briton is undefeated in the professional ring, having beaten Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and drawing with Deontay Wilder in 2018, with a total record of 34-0-1 (24 KOs).

Usyk also came into this fight undefeated – 21-0 (14 KOs).

The fight in the capital of Saudi Arabia on the night of May 18-19 was held in a gentlemanly manner. However, the thick belt on the British fighter’s underpants, stretched as high as possible, which provided additional protection for the body, raised questions.

Usyk started out more active, but in the middle of the fight he “sagged”. After the fourth and fifth rounds, the Manchester man landed more shots. After the judges’ decision was announced, Fury said he considered himself the winner. And he hinted that Usyk was awarded the victory because “there is a war in his country.”

Oleksandr Usyk BEATS Tyson Fury by split decision to win the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles. Uysk defines the meaning of pound for pound. Despite the size difference he proved he's the King of the HE'S 👏 #UyskFury #RingofFire pic.twitter.com/4QRcvJY6yQ — Combat O’Daley (@combatOdaley) May 18, 2024

On the other hand, Usyk’s side expressed confusion as to why, at the end of the ninth round, when the Ukrainian knocked the Briton out, the referee in the ring interrupted his powerful attack and actually saved his opponent from being knocked out.

Before that, the Briton literally bled to death because of missed punches – in the eighth and ninth rounds, he was openly inferior in activity and effectiveness of his shots.

Before the fight, bookmakers considered Oleksandr Usyk’s and Tyson Fury’s chances of success to be approximately equal. The odds of the Ukrainian’s victory were 1.96 to 1, and the British – 2.00.

Oleksandr Usyk dedicated his victory to his family and his country. And he came to the weigh-in before the battle wearing an embroidered shirt with a portrait of the Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, who was shot by the Russians near Soledar.

“Glory to Ukraine – for such words you got a bullet, and you are gone, but the memory is eternal, warrior, you, who crushed the enemies for your native country. You showed strength, the strength of the Armed Forces – so glory to the Heroes, and you are in paradise,” these lines were written on Oleksandr’s back.

Zelenskyy congratulates Usyk on victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Usyk’s victory, noting that his victory stands as a testament of Ukrainian endurance and strength.

”Ukrainians hit hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated.

Oleksandr Usyk is the absolute world champion! A tough battle that proves Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory. Congratulations, champion! Congratulations, country! Glory to Ukraine,” the statement noted.

