Ukrainian powerlifter Bilokon killed in action￼

Oleksandr Bilokon, a 32-year-old Ukrainian who had achieved recognition in powerlifting at both the world and European levels and held a national record for truck pulling, was killed in action, according to Vadym Kisil, President of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ukraine.
In late 2023, Vadym Gutseit, President of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee, announced that more than 400 Ukrainian athletes were killed and approximately 500 sports facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Bilokon, who had been acknowledged as the strongest in the 95-kilogram weight category in 2020, joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in March 2023 and died at the front.
“Oleksandr Bilokon, a world and European powerlifting champion, record holder of the Ukrainian record book, died in the war with the Russian fascists,” Kisil wrote.
He highlighted Bilokon’s status as one of Ukraine’s strongest individuals. In 2017, Bilokon established a Ukrainian record by moving a tractor-trailer filled with people in central Odesa. By 2020, Oleksandr Bilokon had been recognized with the Master of Sports title in Heroic Games.
