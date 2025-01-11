Russia kills one person, injuries 4 in its attack on civilian car in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A Russian military strike on a civilian vehicle in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killed one person and injured four others on 11 January, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia has been conducting near-daily drone barrages against Ukraine, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and electricity, as well as numerous casualties.

The Russian occupiying army attacked Prymorsk throughout the night, and in the morning they hit a civilian car carrying five people with a drone.

A 47-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries, Fedorov said.

Four other passengers were hospitalized with injuries. The wounded include two men, aged 46 and 60, and two women, aged 49 and 52. One of the male victims is in critical condition, according to the Governor.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army conducted 377 attacks on 15 localities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Fedorov said.

Ukraine’s Air Force reports shooting down 47 Russian attack drones overnight on 11 January. Russian forces launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones from Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia between 8 pm on 10 January and 9 am on 11 January.

Ukrainian air defense units engaged the targets across eleven oblasts: Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

Falling debris from intercepted drones damaged utility buildings, facilities, private homes, and vehicles in seven regions. No casualties were reported in the drone attacks.

Read also: