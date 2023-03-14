At least five civilians killed, 24 injured by Russian military during a day on 13 March

Latest news Ukraine

On March 13, number of victims of Russian army in Donetsk Oblast increased by 3 killed, 14 injured, Oblast governor reported.

On March 13, Russian occupiers conducted 93 shelling attacks on Kherson Oblast, with Kherson being targeted 4 times. According to the head of the Kherson Oblast military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russia fired a total of 412 shells from heavy artillery and “Grad” rocket launchers during the attacks.

As a result of the Russian shelling, one person was killed and six others were injured. The attacks also caused significant damage to residential areas, including private and multi-apartment houses. Specifically, 13 shells hit residential quarters.

88 individuals were evacuated from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast on March 13, as reported by Prokudin.

Russian military attacked multiple communities in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine with rocket strikes and explosive drones, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to Sumy oblast military administration. The attack involved 94 direct hits from mortars and artillery, as well as 2 missile strikes and the dropping of 4 explosive devices from drones.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags