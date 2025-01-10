Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian industrial sites near St Petersburg and Rostov

Multiple Ukrainian drones struck targets across six Russian oblasts and the Azov Sea overnight on 10 January, with significant fires reported at industrial facilities in Leningrad and Rostov oblasts, according to Russian authorities and media reports.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting 40 drones, with 16 shot down over Rostov Oblast, four each over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, one over Belgorod Oblast, and ten over the Azov Sea.

In Gatchina, Leningrad Oblast, a major fire broke out at an industrial zone. The fire in Gatchina engulfed a 1,900-square-meter two-story brick building, according to Russian Emergency Ministry. No casualties were reported.

“Local residents report hearing explosions before the fire, with detonations continuing to be heard,” the Russian news channel Astra reported, citing locals.

The facility is located near several industrial sites, including Ingria Tech, which produces panel coatings and paint products. The Telegram channel Baza reported the fire occurred at an acetone production plant.

Acetone spilled in Gatchina after a drone attack, Interfax news agency with reference to local authorities, reported. Local residents complain of an acrid odor. The fire, which was extinguished with the help of a fire train, was localized.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation head Andriy Kovalenko claimed the attacks targeted “disguised military facilities” in Gatchina.

“Russia presents military factories as ordinary ones, trying to hide their real production. But everything is known,” Kovalenko said.

In Rostov Oblast, a fire broke out at an industrial facility covering 2,000 square meters, according to Astra, citing Yury Slyusar, the Governor’s proxy.

Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev also reported a fire in a house in Chaltyr. Astra reported that one attack struck near a hospital in the village of Chaltyr

The local Telegram channel This is Rostov identified it as the PlastFactor floor covering manufacturing plant.

In Kuibyshev district’s Kryukov hamlet, drone debris damaged windows, facades, and roofs of seven houses and a school, local officials reported.

