Over 10 drones penetrated protective netting at a Rosneft facility near Voronezh in an overnight raid by Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
16/01/2025
1 minute read
drone attack on russian voronezh
The aftermath of the drone attack on Russian oil depot in Voronezh Oblast overnight on 16 January. Credit: Russian Telegram channel Astra
Russian Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh still on fire following Ukraine’s Special forces strike

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck a Rosneft oil depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast early on 16 January, causing a major fire at the facility, according to official Ukrainian military statements.

“The operation followed careful preparation and planning by Special Operations Forces,” the Ukrainian military’s Special Operations Forces said in their report.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said on the morning of 16 January that over 10 drones struck an oil depot in the oblast overnight. The drones penetrated protective netting installed on storage tanks at the facility in Liski district.

Dozens of vehicles and two fire trains were deployed to extinguish the fire at the oil depot. Emergency workers worked throughout the night.

Multiple fuel tanks continue burning at the Liskinskaya depot in Liski, military officials say.

The Rosneft oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, approximately 681 kilometers (about 423 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is crucial for the Russian war machine as it serves as a key logistical hub for fuel supplies. This depot contains numerous fuel tanks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims it intercepted 27 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions – 15 over Belgorod, seven over Voronezh, three over Tambov and two over Kursk.

The strike marks an escalation in Ukraine’s drone campaign. Ukrainian forces reportedly hit over 54,000 Russian targets in December 2024, with kamikaze drones conducting nearly half the attacks.

