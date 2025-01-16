Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, gunpowder factory in Tambov Oblast

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 27 Ukrainian drones overnight – 15 over Belgorod Oblast, seven over Voronezh, three over Tambov, and two over Kursk Oblast.

According to Russian Telegram channels citing local residents, multiple Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a gunpowder factory in Russia’s Tambov Oblast overnight on 16 January.

Locals in the city of Kotovsk reported hearing “characteristic engine sounds,” according to the Shot Telegram channel. The drones were allegedly heading toward the gunpowder factory in Kuzmino-Gat village.

The Russian Mash Telegram channel reported that residents spotted “several UAVs” and witnessed flashes in the sky. According to the channel, the drones were launched from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, approximately 500 kilometers from the Tambov gunpowder factory. Kuzmino-Gat village is located about 450 kilometers east of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russian officials have not yet confirmed the attack or its impact.

The Ukrainian military command has not commented on the reported strike. However, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko said on the morning of 16 January that this was “not the first attack on the Tambov gunpowder factory.”

According to Kovalenko, the targeted facility is one of the main suppliers of explosive materials for the Russian army. The factory produces gunpowder used in various small arms, artillery, and rocket systems, as well as colloxilin used in explosives and other specialized products.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said on the morning of 16 January that over 10 drones struck an oil depot in the oblast overnight. The drones penetrated protective netting installed on storage tanks at the facility in Liski district.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian property, according to Gusev.

Dozens of vehicles and two fire trains were deployed to extinguish the fire at the oil depot. Emergency workers worked throughout the night, and firefighting efforts continued into the morning.

In Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces conducted extensive strikes across multiple districts, according to local authorities. The attacks involved both artillery and drone strikes.

Euromaidan Press cannot independently verify this information.

Ukrainian forces have significantly escalated their drone operations against Russian targets, reportedly attacking over 54,000 sites in December 2024 alone, with nearly half of these strikes executed by kamikaze drones

Russian sources previously reported damage to apartment buildings in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, during a drone attack on 11 January.

