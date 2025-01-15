Support us on Patreon
Norway declares 14 Ukrainian mostly Western regions “safe zones,” tightening refugee policy

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration announced a major policy shift that will require individual assessment for asylum seekers from 14 Ukrainian oblasts, citing “stable Ukrainian government control” as the key factor in determining safety.
byVira Kravchuk
15/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian oblasts (regions) map.
Ukrainian oblasts (regions) map. Source: All-Ukrainian population census 2001
The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has expanded its list of Ukrainian oblasts considered safe, potentially limiting access to collective protection for new asylum seekers, according to an announcement published 13 January.

Norway has firmly condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine as violations of international law and the UN Charter and  provided substantial support to Ukraine across military, humanitarian, and economic domains. As of January 2025, Norway hosts approximately 85,000 Ukrainian refugees who have sought protection following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The updated assessment adds 14 oblasts to the safe list, including major western Ukrainian territories

  • Cherkasy 
  • Chernivtsi 
  • Ivano-Frankivsk 
  • Khmelnytskyi 
  • Kirovohrad 
  • Kyiv (province of Kyiv, not city)  
  • Lviv 
  • Poltava 
  • Rivne 
  • Ternopil 
  • Vinnytsia 
  • Volyn 
  • Zakarpattia 
  • Zhytomyr 

UDI reports these areas are characterized by stable Ukrainian government control and minimal Russian influence.

The policy change, first implemented in September 2024, primarily impacts new applicants. 

“The criteria for receiving individual protection are much stricter than for collective protection,” UDI states in its announcement. 

Asylum seekers from designated safe regions who applied after 28 September 2024, will now undergo individual assessment rather than receiving automatic collective protection.

UDI confirms the policy does not affect those who received protection before 28 September 2024, current permit holders, medical evacuees, or individuals with close family members already under collective protection in Norway.

For residence determination, UDI will consider locations where applicants have lived for at least six months as their permanent residence. 

The announcement comes amid broader Norwegian integration initiatives, including simplified employment procedures for Ukrainian bus drivers and the development of online Norwegian language courses for newcomers.

In November 2024, the Norwegian parliament also approved a substantial increase in support for Ukraine, raising the aid package to 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.16 billion) for 2025.

In May 2024, Norway tightened its restrictions on Russian citizens entering the country for tourism or other non-essential purposes. 

 

