WP: Russia may stretch peace negotiations through summer

Meanwhile, Moscow is recruiting 50,000 monthly.
byOlena Mukhina
15/05/2025
Russian soldiers.
Russian soldiers. Illustrative photo. Credit: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters
WP: Russia may stretch peace negotiations through summer

A ceasefire could be just a cover for a new wave of Russia’s war. There is a growing risk that Russia will drag out negotiations throughout the summer while preparing a fresh offensive and avoiding calls from the US and Europe for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, The Washington Post reports.

Earlier, the Ukrainian forces reported that the Russian military had de facto launched a large-scale summer offensive amid talks in Turkiye. Moscow has also ramped up recruitment, offering generous bonuses, with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin recently boasting that the Russian army is enlisting 50,000 soldiers per month.

“Putin is treading a delicate path, trying to avoid the blame should peace talks fail, while creating the conditions for Trump to cut off future arms deliveries and intelligence to Ukraine if peace talks do not progress”, the report says

On 15 May, both Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in Türkiye. However, it remains unclear whether the first direct talks since spring 2022 will happen, as Russia only sent a low-level delegation of deputy ministers and experts.

The negotiation team from Moscow is the same that took part in the 2022 talks ahead of the Bucha massacre. It is led by Vladimir Medinsky, who has been sanctioned by the US and Canada for justifying the aggression. 

“Putin’s attendance appeared to be a long shot from the start — he never said he was coming to be begin with — but the Kremlin held a two-day pause,” the report reads. 

The Russian ruler has now downgraded the talks he initially proposed, again demonstrating his unwillingness to drop longstanding demands on Ukraine.

“The chances of a peaceful outcome in this round have plummeted after Putin announced his negotiators.

Unless something changes dramatically (on Thursday), which is unlikely, then this ‘negotiator lineup’ is a signal that Putin has chosen war over de-escalation,” Russian political analyst Vladimir Pastukhov says. 

Previously, the Russian president said that any ceasefire would block Ukraine from receiving Western weapons or recruiting soldiers. However, there is no talk of slowing Russian production, offering Moscow a massive advantage in relaunching combat after any ceasefire.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

