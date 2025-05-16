Support us on Patreon
Russia and Ukraine agree to largest-ever prisoner swap—but peace talks in Istanbul stall over Putin's "outrageous" demands

Russia and Ukraine agree to largest-ever prisoner swap—but peace talks in Istanbul stall over Putin’s "outrageous" demands
Ukrainian and Russian delegations meet during peace talks in Istanbul. Photo: RBC via Telegram
Russia and Ukraine agree to largest-ever prisoner swap—but peace talks in Istanbul stall over Putin’s “outrageous” demands

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for nearly two hours of negotiations, resulting in agreement on a major prisoner exchange but little progress on other key issues.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters that Russia presented unacceptable demands, including a requirement for Ukraine to withdraw troops from its own territory as a condition for a ceasefire. The source said these terms exceeded previously discussed frameworks.

Interfax reported that the talks have paused, with a possible resumption later today. A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that further negotiations on Friday are “possible” but not yet scheduled, noting both sides are prepared to continue talks “as long as necessary.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led his country’s delegation, announced an agreement on a “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange—potentially the largest since the war began. He confirmed that a specific date had been set but declined to disclose details.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential aide and head of Moscow’s delegation, confirmed the exchange and expressed satisfaction with the outcome. He said Russia had taken note of Ukraine’s request for a presidential-level meeting and added that both sides must now prepare their respective ceasefire proposals for further discussion.

The talks come amid diplomatic friction, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for declining a direct meeting and instead sending a lower-level delegation. Zelenskyy argued the Russian team lacked the authority to make meaningful decisions, casting doubt on Moscow’s commitment to serious negotiations.

