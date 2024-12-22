Eng
Esp

Russian drone attack causes fire in Kyiv Oblast’s high-rise building

A high-rise building in Brovary sustained roof damage from falling drone debris during a nighttime attack on December 22.
byMaria Tril
22/12/2024
brovary attack
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, on 22 December. Credit: State Emergency
Debris from Russian drones struck a residential high-rise building in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, in the early hours of 22 December, causing a fire on the building’s roof, local authorities report.

Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko said that around 00:45 am, Russian drone attack caused a fire on the roof of one of the high-rise buildings in Brovary.

“Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene.  Residents of the building were evacuated,” Mayor said.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirms the fire was fully extinguished by 1:30 am. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

This attack comes amid intensified Russian aerial operations against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russian forces deployed more than 550 guided aerial bombs, nearly 550 drones, and 20 missiles in their attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military reported that the country’s air defense downed 52 out of 103 drones launched by Russia overnight into 22 December. Some 44 drones have not reached their targets.

The drones were downed over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

