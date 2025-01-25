Support us on Patreon
Forbes: Ukrainian Leopard 1A5 tank survives 8 Russian drone strikes, shows armor upgrades work

Ukrainian engineers have transformed 1980s-era Leopard tanks with explosive reactive armor and anti-drone netting, addressing critical vulnerabilities in modern combat.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
25/01/2025
2 minute read
A Ukrainian Leopard 1A5 tank. Photo: Screenshot
A Ukrainian Leopard 1A5 tank demonstrated exceptional resilience against Russian FPV drones, surviving at least eight hits before being destroyed by additional strikes, Forbes war correspondent David Axe reports.

The incident highlights both the vulnerability and adaptability of Western-supplied armor in Ukraine.

Ukrainian engineers have significantly modified these 1980s-vintage tanks to address their primary weakness – thin armor protection.

“The problems of reinforcing the armor are already being solved by Ukrainian engineers,” Axe quotes Ukrainian ICTV.

These modifications include explosive reactive armor and specialized netting designed to trap incoming FPV drones.

The tank’s survival through multiple strikes validates these Ukrainian improvements, though it was eventually immobilized and destroyed after up to eleven drone hits. The fate of its four crew members remains unknown, but their chances were improved by the tank’s thoughtful ammunition storage design.

“[The tank] must roll back to a safe location,” a loader explained to Ukrainian media regarding the ammunition handling process. “This takes time.”

However, this careful approach reduces the risk of catastrophic ammunition detonation if the tank is hit. Despite its known armor limitations, the loader said he felt “great” about operating the Leopard 1A5.

Ukraine has received these tanks from a German-Danish-Dutch consortium, with around 90 currently in service and 50-60 more expected. This loss marks the eighth confirmed destruction of a Leopard 1A5 in Ukrainian service. Future deliveries will likely receive similar armor upgrades that proved effective in this encounter.

