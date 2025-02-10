Drones hit 6m-ton Afipsky oil complex in southern Russia

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Krasnodar and the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on 10 February, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said.

The attack on the oil refinery is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The Afipsky facility processes 6.25 million tons of oil annually in Russia. Kovalenko said that the refinery “plays a strategic role in providing fuel for Russian military equipment, especially in the southern direction.”

“Its location in Krasnodar Krai makes it a crucial logistics center for supplying diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by the army,” Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Russian Telegram channels claim air defense systems intercepted at least five drones heading toward the facility.

Krasnodar Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed the drone attack. He reported damage to the Central residential complex in Krasnodar. According toKondratyev, one drone was shot down over the city and its “debris” fell on a technical structure on the building’s 19th floor.

Russian Defense Ministry reported of intercepting 15 Ukrainian drones overnight on 10 February.

The Radio Liberty reported on 9 February about the significant damage to the Albashneft oil refinery in Novominskaya in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, following a Ukrainian air strike several days ago. The images confirm that two fuel tanks were damaged in the attack.

The General Staff of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed the strike on 5 February.

The Albashneft refinery, located more than 200 km from the frontline in Ukraine, is one of the suppliers of gasoline and diesel fuel for the Russian occupation forces. This facility, described as a “mini-refinery,” plays a crucial role in the Russian military’s fuel supply chain.

