Ukrainian air defense downs eight Russian drones overnight

Ukrainian Air Defense downed eight Russian drones over the previous night, protecting 5 oblasts from potential hit.
byMaria Tril
30/11/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine's Air Defense.
Ukraine’s Air Defense. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Air Defense intercepted eight out of ten Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during a nighttime assault, according to reports from the Air Forces of Ukraine.

Russian military launched drones from sites in Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting multiple oblasts across Ukraine.

The engagement spanned five oblasts: Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson.

Of the ten attacking UAVs, eight were shot down, one was lost in tracking, and one continued to an occupied territory.

Over the past day, Russian atttacked Kherson Oblast 22 settlements. The Ukrainian Air Forces reported a ballistic missile strike on the Berislav district, resulting in significant civilian infrastructure damage.

According to the Governor Oleksandr Produkin, Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging 17 private homes, along with a garage, communal building, store, and several private vehicles. The attack killed one person, and injured six others.

During the night’s drone attack, air defense units specifically destroyed one Shahed-131/136 drone over Kherson Oblast.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also maintained active air defense operations.

The Nikopol district experienced continued aggression, with the Russians employing UAVs and artillery. According to governor Serhii Lysak, Russian attacks on Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities resulted in one 38-year-old man’s death, seven damaged private homes, four destroyed utility structures, and disrupted electricity infrastructure.

