Widespread power outages follow Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on 28 November, targeting energy infrastructure and causing widespread power outages. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed that attacks struck energy facilities across the country, prompting emergency power cuts in multiple regions, including Kyiv, Rivne, Lutsk, and others.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The assault began with explosive drones targeting energy infrastructure overnight as temperatures drop with the onset of winter. According to airspace monitoring channels, at least 12 Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers launched Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack, with additional strikes reported in Kharkiv city and the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast, possibly involving ballistic missiles.

Power outages and regional impacts

National power grid operator Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages starting around 6:30. In Rivne, over 280,000 subscribers lost electricity, and water supply disruptions were reported. Local officials moved schools in Rivne and parts of the Rivne district to remote learning.

Lutsk also experienced explosions, with power and water outages affecting parts of the city. Mayor Ihor Polishchuk confirmed several hits and power cuts. Public transport in Lutsk was halted, alternative bus routes were introduced, and schools switched to online classes. Emergency generators powered essential services.

In Kyiv, missile debris fell in two districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitscko reported debris landing on an enterprise in the Darnytskyi District, damaging outbuildings and a cargo vehicle. No fires or injuries were reported. Additional debris fell on open ground in the Dniprovskyi District, with no casualties or damage confirmed, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Vinnytsia Oblast saw residential damage and injuries. The deputy head of the Oblast Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, reported a woman injured in the attack and damage to homes and a utility building.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian missile strikes reportedly hit infrastructure in the Shostka community, destroying several buildings, damaging a school, an apartment block, and parts of a hospital. Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha said water facilities were also affected. Public broadcaster Suspilne says early explosions were heard at 6:10 in the community, leading to emergency power cuts for multiple consumer groups.

Kharkiv experienced three explosions between 6:09 and 6:13 in the city’s Kyivskyi District, where missiles hit a civilian enterprise. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed damage to production facilities and broken windows in nearby residential buildings. No injuries were reported.

In Lviv Oblast, Russian missiles targeted energy facilities. Regional administration head Maksym Kozytskyi provided limited details but confirmed the attacks during an air raid alert triggered at 5:18.

Railways and energy recovery efforts

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) reported that over 150 trains remained operational with minimal delays. Six trains were delayed by about an hour due to power cuts, but reserve diesel locomotives kept services running. Restoration of affected routes is ongoing.

Officials and energy workers continue assessing the damage. Minister Halushchenko urged the public to follow safety instructions and stay in shelters during air raid alerts, emphasizing that repairs will proceed as soon as conditions permit.

The Ukrainian Air Force has not yet released statistics on the number of intercepted missiles and drones during the assault. Investigations and restoration efforts are ongoing nationwide.

