Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine downs 79/91 missiles as Russia targets power grid

At least 12 missiles might have reached their intended targets.
byYuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
russia launches record 188 long-range drones against ukraine targeting power grid ukrainian mobile fire group lookout russia's shahed anatolii shtefan 26 2024 launched unprecedented drone attack deploying unmanned aerial vehicles
Ukrainian mobile fire group on the lookout for Russia’s Shahed drones. Illustrative photo: Anatolii Shtefan.
Ukraine downs 79/91 missiles as Russia targets power grid

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a massive defense operation against a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack overnight on 28 November, with the initial assault beginning at 19:30 on 27 November.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the report, the attack involved a total of 188 aerial weapons, launched from multiple regions in Russia. Ukrainian radio-technical troops detected and tracked the following air attack means:

  • 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod Oblast targeting Kharkiv Oblast
  • 57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, with launch points in Volgograd Oblast
  • 28 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea area
  • 3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69 launched from airspace over the Black Sea
  • 97 attack drones, including Shahed-type and unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles, originating from Russian regions including Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Millierovo

Widespread power outages follow Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine

The aerial defense was conducted by multiple Ukrainian military components, including anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation units, electronic warfare (REB) units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and ground forces.

By 10:30, Ukrainian forces confirmed destroying:

  • 76 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles
  • 3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69
  • 35 attack drones (Shahed-type and unidentified)

Additionally, 62 Russian drones were “locationally lost” during the engagement, i.e. crashed.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that all three S-300 missiles, 9 Kh-101/Kalibr missiles, and zero drones might have reached their targets.

The primary objective of this missile and drone strike was to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to the report.

Earlier, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo reported emergency power cuts in multiple regions during the attack. At least one civilian woman was injured by the Russian strikes.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts