Ukraine downs 79/91 missiles as Russia targets power grid

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a massive defense operation against a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack overnight on 28 November, with the initial assault beginning at 19:30 on 27 November.
According to the report, the attack involved a total of 188 aerial weapons, launched from multiple regions in Russia. Ukrainian radio-technical troops detected and tracked the following air attack means:
- 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod Oblast targeting Kharkiv Oblast
- 57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, with launch points in Volgograd Oblast
- 28 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea area
- 3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69 launched from airspace over the Black Sea
- 97 attack drones, including Shahed-type and unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles, originating from Russian regions including Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Millierovo
Widespread power outages follow Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine
The aerial defense was conducted by multiple Ukrainian military components, including anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation units, electronic warfare (REB) units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and ground forces.
By 10:30, Ukrainian forces confirmed destroying:
- 76 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles
- 3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69
- 35 attack drones (Shahed-type and unidentified)
Additionally, 62 Russian drones were “locationally lost” during the engagement, i.e. crashed.
The Air Force’s figures suggest that all three S-300 missiles, 9 Kh-101/Kalibr missiles, and zero drones might have reached their targets.
The primary objective of this missile and drone strike was to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to the report.
Earlier, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo reported emergency power cuts in multiple regions during the attack. At least one civilian woman was injured by the Russian strikes.
Related:
- Widespread power outages follow Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine
- Biden administration pushes Ukraine to mobilize young men from 18
- US sends emergency aid to Ternopil after Russian attack on infrastructure
- Russian drone attack injures two in Kyiv
- NATO, Ukraine convene emergency talks after Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile strike
- ISW: Russia advances in western Donetsk Oblast; gains remain tactical, lack immediate operational significance
- TikTok, not anti-Ukraine stance, behind Romanian election surprise, ex-diplomat says
- Russia launches record 188 long-range drones against Ukraine, targeting power grid
- Russian attack on Kharkiv with S-400 missile injures 23 people
- Kyiv and Moscow trade overnight drone strikes as Ukraine downs most Russian UAVs