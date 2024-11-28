Ukraine downs 79/91 missiles as Russia targets power grid

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a massive defense operation against a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack overnight on 28 November, with the initial assault beginning at 19:30 on 27 November.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the report, the attack involved a total of 188 aerial weapons, launched from multiple regions in Russia. Ukrainian radio-technical troops detected and tracked the following air attack means:

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod Oblast targeting Kharkiv Oblast

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, with launch points in Volgograd Oblast

28 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea area

3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69 launched from airspace over the Black Sea

97 attack drones, including Shahed-type and unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles, originating from Russian regions including Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Millierovo

The aerial defense was conducted by multiple Ukrainian military components, including anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation units, electronic warfare (REB) units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and ground forces.

By 10:30, Ukrainian forces confirmed destroying:

76 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles

3 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69

35 attack drones (Shahed-type and unidentified)

Additionally, 62 Russian drones were “locationally lost” during the engagement, i.e. crashed.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that all three S-300 missiles, 9 Kh-101/Kalibr missiles, and zero drones might have reached their targets.

The primary objective of this missile and drone strike was to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to the report.

Earlier, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo reported emergency power cuts in multiple regions during the attack. At least one civilian woman was injured by the Russian strikes.

Related: