Some long-ago promised Patriot systems not yet delivered to Ukraine, Foreign Minister says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed that some Patriot air defense systems that partners promised to Ukraine, have not yet been delivered, exposing a gap between the partners’ announcement of military aid and its actual delivery.

The Patriot systems are vital for Ukraine’s air defense to counter the variety of missiles used by Russia against critical infrastructure and civilians. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine requires 25 Patriot air defense systems to achieve full protection against Russian missile attacks.

Kuleba called on European Union partners to accelerate the delivery of promised military assistance, particularly Patriot air defense systems, during an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on 29 August.

“These things after two and a half years of the war should work as a Swiss watch without any delays in the most efficient way,” he stated.

The minister highlighted the urgent need for air defense systems as Ukraine enters the new school year.

“We have to protect our cities, we have to protect our children,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine needs permission to strike military targets deep inside Russia

Kuleba also raised the issue of granting Ukraine permission to strike what he termed “legitimate military targets” within Russia, specifically mentioning airfields used to launch bomber attacks against Ukrainian forces and infrastructure.

He emphasized that Russian “red lines” are hollow, referring to Ukraine’s recent Kursk incursion, and argued that concerns about escalation were often used as a pretext to avoid making necessary decisions in support of Ukraine. The foreign minister said that the current meeting was taking place in a significantly altered context compared to before the summer.

The informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, focused on Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

They will also discuss the current state of relations with Türkiye, the situation in the Middle East and the political crisis in Venezuela.

