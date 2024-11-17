Ukrainian woman, preschool teacher turned soldier, takes down Russian missile on first try

Former preschool teacher Natalia Hrabarchuk, now a Ukrainian soldier, successfully destroyed a Russian cruise missile with her first combat shot using an Igla MANPADS during Russia’s massive air assault on 17 November, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

In its combined strike, Russia launched 210 aerial targets at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including hypersonic Zircon missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and over 100 cruise missiles. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 144 targets across nearly all regions, with Grabarchuk’s Igla interception highlighting the effectiveness of both sophisticated systems and portable units.

“When the enemy missile appeared before me, I put aside all emotions and anxiety,” said Hrabarchuk, who completed an intensive five-month military training program. “I had performed hundreds of practice launches on simulators. And here – my first combat shot was a direct hit!”

Since 2021, Hrabarchuk has been an anti-aircraft gunner in the Galicia-Volyn Radio Technical Brigade under the Western Air Command.

