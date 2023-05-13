Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 17 out of 21 Russian Shahed drones at night attack

In the early hours of 13 May 2023, Russia attacked various Ukrainian regions from both the north and south using Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136/131 strike drones. A total of 21 launches were recorded. Anti-aircraft missiles, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups destroyed 17 drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said .

The remaining drones hit infrastructure objects in the west-Ukrainian Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Local authorities noted that the facility is located outside of settlements. However, 11 people were wounded, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

The mayor of the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, also said that Russians hit the territory of a bread factory and a non-working kindergarten. The National Police reported about three people wounded in Mykolayiv.

Russians also tried to attack Kyiv with Shaheds, but all drones moving toward the capital were destroyed. Some trains will run on a changed schedule today due to the strike.

In addition, an Orlan-10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV was destroyed overnight.

Throughout the previous day, 12 May, air defense units destroyed four Lancet-type strike UAVs while the tactical aviation of Ukraine’s Air Force carried out dozens of flights striking Russian positions and conducting air cover missions, the Air Force also said.