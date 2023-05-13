Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 17 out of 21 Russian Shahed drones at night attack

Latest news Ukraine

In the early hours of 13 May 2023, Russia attacked various Ukrainian regions from both the north and south using Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136/131 strike drones. A total of 21 launches were recorded. Anti-aircraft missiles, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups destroyed 17 drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

The remaining drones hit infrastructure objects in the west-Ukrainian Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Local authorities noted that the facility is located outside of settlements. However, 11 people were wounded, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

The mayor of the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, also said that Russians hit the territory of a bread factory and a non-working kindergarten. The National Police reported about three people wounded in Mykolayiv.

Russians also tried to attack Kyiv with Shaheds, but all drones moving toward the capital were destroyed. Some trains will run on a changed schedule today due to the strike.

In addition, an Orlan-10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV was destroyed overnight.

Throughout the previous day, 12 May, air defense units destroyed four Lancet-type strike UAVs while the tactical aviation of Ukraine’s Air Force carried out dozens of flights striking Russian positions and conducting air cover missions, the Air Force also said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags