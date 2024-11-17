Eng
Ukrainian drones critical in halting Russian advances and inflicting heavy losses, Zelenskyy says

UAV operations slow Russian advances to a crawl, inflicting heavy personnel and equipment losses while offsetting Ukraine’s manpower and morale challenges, he says.
A Ukrainian soldier trains to operate an FPV drone. Credit: Separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian drone operations continue to be a key element in slowing Russian advances along the frontline, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 16 November. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the importance of drones during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, noting their outsized role in mitigating morale and manpower constraints among Ukrainian forces.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

Zelenskyy highlighted that Russian forces are incurring significant daily losses, estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 KIA and WIA troops, while making minimal territorial gains. He stressed the need for replenishing and reinforcing frontline brigades but emphasized the heavy toll inflicted on Russian forces by Ukrainian drones. ISW reported that these operations have forced Russian advances to slow to a “foot pace” in some areas.

According to ISW, a Ukrainian drone operator noted in August 2024 that Russian forces had adopted smaller, infantry-based assaults to avoid detection, a tactic that has since been used more widely. However, ISW cited a Russian milblogger acknowledging that even these adaptations have been insufficient in countering Ukraine’s effective drone operations.

ISW notes that throughout 2024, Ukrainian drones have played a pivotal role in curbing Russian mechanized maneuvers, particularly during artillery shortages in the summer. Strikes on Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, significantly limited their ability to sustain large-scale mechanized assaults. Similar operations have succeeded in Kursk, Donetsk, and near Kupiansk.

Despite Russia’s attempts to improve protection for its armored vehicles, significant losses from Ukrainian drones persist. ISW assessed that Russia’s defense industrial production and declining Soviet-era vehicle stockpiles could hinder its ability to maintain such high losses over time.

“Further improvements to Ukraine’s drone capabilities and continually improving integration of Ukrainian drones with ground operations remain critical to Ukraine’s ability to defend against advancing Russian forces and liberate occupied territory in future counteroffensive operations,” the think tank concluded.

