Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian Shahed sucide drone attack damages residential buildings, injures civilians

byOlena Mukhina
18/01/2024
1 minute read
UKrainian soldiers down shahed kamikaze drones
An air defense unit of Ukrainian soldiers, downing Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Ukraine’ General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Overnight on January 17-18, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine involving 33 Shahed-136/131 drones. Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 22 of those Russian drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine provided an update on Telegram, stating,

“We have successfully downed 22 Russian UAVs, while a few more drones failed to reach their intended targets.”

Russia launched drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia and Kursk Oblast bordering northern Ukraine. Additionally, Kharkiv Oblast was targeted with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod Oblast.

Most drones attempted to target the southern and northern regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force used anti-aircraft units, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare tools to repel the attack in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The Russian air attack damaged several residential buildings and injured a woman in Kherson. Russian drones also targeted an agricultural enterprise in the Beryslav community of the Kherson Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts