Ukraine downs all 28 cruise missiles, 15 of 16 drones during Russia’s nighttime attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of 30 August, the Russian army launched 28 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 type cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95ms bombers and 16 Shahed-136/131 drones from south and north directions.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 Shahed drones over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Missile debris fell on the territory of an enterprise in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, causing fire and destruction and killing two security workers, Kyiv City Council reported.

The debris also caused fire and destruction in a non-residential area of the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Three more civilians were wounded in the Russian night attack, Kyiv City Council said.

“Due to a massive enemy attack on the night of 30 August, fires and destruction of residential buildings occurred in Fastiv and Bucha districts of Kyiv Oblast,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, over six private houses were damaged in Kyiv Oblast by falling debris from downed missiles and drones.

“The fragments of a Russian missile were also found on the territory of a local cemetery, where a fire broke out,” Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, drone debris damaged an infrastructure facility and railroad tracks, head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko said on his Telegram Channel.

“The enemy attacked one of the oblast’s infrastructure facilities with kamikaze drones. Thanks to the effective work of air defense units, some of the air targets were shot down. The debris of the downed drone partially damaged the infrastructure facility and the railroad track,” Bunechko wrote.

