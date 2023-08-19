Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills one civilian, prosecutors say

On 18 August, a Russian shelling killed one and injured two civilians in a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

Earlier this day, Russian troops shelled Virivky village in the region. As a result of the attack, a teenager received injuries. In addition, the occupiers targeted Beryslav city with projectiles launched from a drone. Two civilians were injured and hospitalized following the attack.

Currently, Ukraine is taking urgent measures to document and collect evidence of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.